Dustin May And Cardinals Play Braves On July 12

May is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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