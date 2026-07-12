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Dustin May
St. Louis Cardinals

Dustin May

St. Louis Cardinals • #3 SP

Dustin May And Cardinals Play Braves On July 12

Dustin May will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. May has -128 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

May is 5-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing four hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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