Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 6

May is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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