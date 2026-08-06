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Dustin May
Milwaukee Brewers

Dustin May

Milwaukee Brewers • #21 SP

Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 6

Dustin May will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 2:10 p.m. ET. May has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

May is 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday, July 29 when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while allowing just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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