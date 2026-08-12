Dustin May And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 12

May is 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.