Dustin May And Brewers Take On Padres On Aug. 12
Dustin May will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET. May has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
May is 6-7 with a 4.30 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.