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Dustin May
Milwaukee Brewers

Dustin May

Milwaukee Brewers • #21 SP

Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 26

Dustin May will get the start for his Milwaukee Brewers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET. May has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

May is 6-8 with a 4.57 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed two innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dustin May

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