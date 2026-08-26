Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 26

May is 6-8 with a 4.57 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed two innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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