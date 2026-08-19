Dustin May And Brewers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 19

May is 6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.