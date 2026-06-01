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Drew Romo
Chicago White Sox

Drew Romo

Chicago White Sox • #36 C

Drew Romo And White Sox Play Twins On June 1

Drew Romo and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Romo has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Romo is hitting for a .177 BA, .292 OBP and .468 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored eight runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Romo

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