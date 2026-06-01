Drew Romo And White Sox Play Twins On June 1

Romo is hitting for a .177 BA, .292 OBP and .468 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored eight runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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