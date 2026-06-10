Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Red Sox On June 10

Rasmussen is 5-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while giving up just one hit.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.