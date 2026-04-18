Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Pirates On April 18

Rasmussen is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up just one hit.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.