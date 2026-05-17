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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Marlins On May 17

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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