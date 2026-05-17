Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Marlins On May 17

Rasmussen is 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.