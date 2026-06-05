Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Marlins On June 5

Rasmussen is 4-2 with a 3.36 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.