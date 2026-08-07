Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 7

Rasmussen is 10-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing four hits.

The Mariners are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.