Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Guardians On July 26
Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +118 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rasmussen is 8-5 with a 3.28 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.