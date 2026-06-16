FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Dodgers On June 16

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +110 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News