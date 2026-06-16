Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Dodgers On June 16

Rasmussen is 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing two hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.