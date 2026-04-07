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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Cubs On April 7

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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