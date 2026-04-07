Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Cubs On April 7

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.