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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Brewers On April 1

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 7.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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