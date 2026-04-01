Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Brewers On April 1

Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 7.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.