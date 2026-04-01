Drew Rasmussen And Rays Face Brewers On April 1
Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Rasmussen is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Brewers are averaging 7.4 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.