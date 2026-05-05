Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 5

Rasmussen is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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