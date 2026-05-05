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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 5

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -114 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 2-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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