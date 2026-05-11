Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 11

Rasmussen is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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