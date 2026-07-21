Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 21

Rasmussen is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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