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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Blue Jays On July 21

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 7-5 with a 3.26 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday, July 9 when he tossed 2 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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