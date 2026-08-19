Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Rasmussen is 12-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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