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Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Take On Blue Jays On Aug. 19

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for his Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 12-5 with a 2.78 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

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