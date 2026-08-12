Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 12

Rasmussen is 11-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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