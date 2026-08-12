Drew Rasmussen And Rays Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 12
Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Rasmussen is 11-5 with a 2.75 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 124 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up two hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.