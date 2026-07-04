FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Drew Rasmussen
Tampa Bay Rays

Drew Rasmussen

Tampa Bay Rays • #57 SP

Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Astros On July 4

Drew Rasmussen will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Rasmussen has -138 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Rasmussen is 7-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Rasmussen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Tampa Bay RaysRecent Tampa Bay Rays Player News

View All Tampa Bay Rays Player News