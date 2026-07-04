Drew Rasmussen And Rays Play Astros On July 4

Rasmussen is 7-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing three hits.

The Astros are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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