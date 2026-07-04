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Drew Cavanaugh
San Francisco Giants

Drew Cavanaugh

San Francisco Giants • #61 C

Drew Cavanaugh And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 4

Drew Cavanaugh and his San Francisco Giants will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Cavanaugh has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Cavanaugh is hitting for a .235 BA, .278 OBP and .235 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .513 and he has scored no runs. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Cavanaugh

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