Drew Cavanaugh And Giants Square Off Against Rockies On July 4

Cavanaugh is hitting for a .235 BA, .278 OBP and .235 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .513 and he has scored no runs. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Sean Sullivan will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

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