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Drew Cavanaugh
San Francisco Giants

Drew Cavanaugh

San Francisco Giants • #61 C

Drew Cavanaugh And Giants Face Guardians On Aug. 20

Drew Cavanaugh and his San Francisco Giants will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Cavanaugh has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Cavanaugh is hitting for a .241 BA, .348 OBP and .253 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .601 and he has scored five runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his 26th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Cavanaugh

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