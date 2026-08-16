Drew Anderson And Tigers Play White Sox On Aug. 16

Anderson is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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