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Drew Anderson
Detroit Tigers

Drew Anderson

Detroit Tigers • #38 RP

Drew Anderson And Tigers Play White Sox On Aug. 16

Drew Anderson will get the start for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Anderson has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Anderson is 4-4 with a 3.91 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drew Anderson

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