Drew Anderson And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 11

Anderson is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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