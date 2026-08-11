Drew Anderson And Tigers Play Guardians On Aug. 11
Drew Anderson will get the start for his Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Anderson has +112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Anderson is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing three hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.