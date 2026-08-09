Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Yankees On Aug. 9

Baldwin is hitting for a .272 BA, .360 OBP and .455 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 62 runs. In 419 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (10-6) to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.26 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.