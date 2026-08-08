Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 8

Baldwin is hitting for a .273 BA, .362 OBP and .459 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 62 runs. In 414 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Gerrit Cole (5-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.

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