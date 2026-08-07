Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Yankees On Aug. 7

Baldwin is hitting for a .271 BA, .361 OBP and .458 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 62 runs. In 410 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 59 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Marlins.

Max Fried gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.12 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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