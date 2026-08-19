Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 19

Baldwin is hitting for a .278 BA, .361 OBP and .459 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 68 runs. In 457 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 63 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (9-5) is aiming for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

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