Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Twins On Aug. 18

Baldwin is hitting for a .276 BA, .360 OBP and .451 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 67 runs. In 453 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (6-8) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 5.34 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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