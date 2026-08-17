Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Twins On Aug. 17

Baldwin is hitting for a .274 BA, .359 OBP and .449 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 66 runs. In 448 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 62 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Bailey Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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