Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 17

Baldwin is hitting for a .304 BA, .385 OBP and .549 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 39 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (5th in MLB). In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello (2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.