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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Red Sox On May 16

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .298 BA, .377 OBP and .530 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs (6th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (1-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.99 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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