Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Red Sox On May 15

Baldwin is hitting for a .294 BA, .375 OBP and .514 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 200 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (5th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cubs.

Connelly Early gets the start for the Red Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

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