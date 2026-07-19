Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Rangers On July 19

Baldwin is hitting for a .264 BA, .353 OBP and .451 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 51 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-7) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.04 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.