Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Rangers On July 18

Baldwin is hitting for a .261 BA, .352 OBP and .452 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 51 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 51 runs. In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Rangers.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.

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