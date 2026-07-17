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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Rangers On July 17

Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Texas Rangers at Truist Park, on Friday, July 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .254 BA, .345 OBP and .437 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 49 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last action (on July 12 against the Cardinals) he went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Cal Quantrill makes the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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