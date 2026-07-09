Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Pirates On July 9

Baldwin is hitting for a .253 BA, .339 OBP and .445 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 48 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.02 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.

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