Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Pirates On July 8

Baldwin is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .448 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 48 runs. In 297 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Jared Jones (1-1) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.