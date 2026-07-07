Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Pirates On July 7

Baldwin is hitting for a .255 BA, .340 OBP and .452 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 48 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 43 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Pirates will send Paul Skenes (6-8) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 3.62 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.