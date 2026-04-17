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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Phillies On April 17

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .321 BA, .384 OBP and .551 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 19 runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (2nd in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Taijuan Walker (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.36 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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