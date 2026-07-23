Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Padres On July 23

Baldwin is hitting for a .275 BA, .368 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 56 runs. In 348 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

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