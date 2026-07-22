Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Padres On July 22

Baldwin is hitting for a .271 BA, .362 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 54 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Michael King (6-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 21st of the season.

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