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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 21

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .273 BA, .358 OBP and .475 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 54 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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