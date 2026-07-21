Drake Baldwin And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 21

Baldwin is hitting for a .273 BA, .358 OBP and .475 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 54 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 54 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Walker Buehler (5-5) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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