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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Padres On July 20

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .276 BA, .362 OBP and .481 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 54 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (5 for 5 with two home runs and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

JP Sears (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.03 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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