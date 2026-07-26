Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Orioles On July 26

Baldwin is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .483 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .845 and he has scored 58 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Orioles.

Shane Baz gets the start for the Orioles, his 21st of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.05 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

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