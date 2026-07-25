Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Orioles On July 25

Baldwin is hitting for a .273 BA, .364 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 58 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 56 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Brandon Young (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.