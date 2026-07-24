Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Orioles On July 24

Baldwin is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .480 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 57 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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