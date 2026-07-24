Drake Baldwin And Braves Face Orioles On July 24
Drake Baldwin and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, July 24 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Baldwin is hitting for a .275 BA, .366 OBP and .480 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 57 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 55 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.
Trevor Rogers makes the start for the Orioles, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.