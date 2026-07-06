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Drake Baldwin
Atlanta Braves

Drake Baldwin

Atlanta Braves • #30 C

Drake Baldwin And Braves Take On Mets On July 6

Drake Baldwin and the Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Monday, July 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baldwin has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baldwin is hitting for a .251 BA, .336 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 48 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his last game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.81 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Drake Baldwin

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