Drake Baldwin And Braves Play Mets On July 4

Baldwin is hitting for a .251 BA, .333 OBP and .445 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 45 runs. In 279 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 39 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Sean Manaea (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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